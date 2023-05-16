Calendar Graphic

The American Red Cross will hold a community blood drive Thursday, May 18, at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., from 12:30-6:30 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time. For more information and to schedule a time, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and search for “Rockmart.”

The Sara Hightower Regional Library System Board of Trustees will hold its quarterly meeting Thursday, May 18, at 4 p.m. at the Rome/Floyd County Library.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

