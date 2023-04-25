The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors will meet April 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W. Main St. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information, please call 706-270-5000.
The Cedartown Optimist Club will host its annual Ham & Egg Day on April 29 at the Goodyear Civic Center in Cedartown from 7-11 a.m. This all-you-can-eat breakfast is $10 per person and includes scrambled eggs, grits, biscuits, ham, and a choice of coffee, soft drink, or water. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from an Optimist Club member or at Perfect Fit Alterations, Michelle Ruper State Farm, or Rudy Woods Appliances.
American Legion Post 12 will host a special Family Day on April 29 at the legion in Rockmart at 1 Veterans Circle starting at noon. The purpose of this event is to bring awareness to the rate of veteran suicide and is a part of the nationwide “Be the One” effort. Resources on helping communities recognize when a veteran may be at risk will be available, as well as a bake sale and horseshoes competition.
The Cedartown Kiwanis Club is selling Vidalia onions to help raise money for programs that benefit children in Cedartown and internationally through a variety of programs. To purchase tickets, contact Rhonda Heuer through the Cedartown Kiwanis Facebook page.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging will hold its quarterly meeting on May 23 at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Conference Room located at 1 Jackson Hill Drive, Rome, at 10 a.m. The meeting is open to the public.
First Baptist Church Rockmart is hosting Hero Hotline Vacation Bible School June 19-23 for Pre-K (4-year-old) through fifth grade from 5:30-8:15 p.m. each night. For more information and to register a child visit first-baptist-church-rockmart.mycokesburyvbs.com or call Jerret Dooley at 770-598-0436.
ONGOING
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households with people 65 or older. The rest of the public may schedule appointments for the program starting May 1. Appointments can be scheduled online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184. Monetary donations for operations of the food pantry are much needed and appreciated. Please call 678-901-9184 on how to donate
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
Cedar Lake Christian Center is offering a drive-thru prayer service on the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its facility at 1890 Rome Highway in Cedartown. Guests in need of prayer can feel free to stay in the comfort of their vehicle and be prayed for.
Polk Family Connection meets at 10 a.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month except for July and December at One Door Polk, 424 N. Main St., Cedartown. The public is invited to attend to find out how to help the community.