The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors will meet April 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W. Main St. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information, please call 706-270-5000.

The Cedartown Optimist Club will host its annual Ham & Egg Day on April 29 at the Goodyear Civic Center in Cedartown from 7-11 a.m. This all-you-can-eat breakfast is $10 per person and includes scrambled eggs, grits, biscuits, ham, and a choice of coffee, soft drink, or water. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from an Optimist Club member or at Perfect Fit Alterations, Michelle Ruper State Farm, or Rudy Woods Appliances.

