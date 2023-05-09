Calendar Graphic

The Cedartown Kiwanis Club is selling Vidalia onions to help raise money for programs that benefit children in Cedartown and internationally through a variety of programs. To purchase tickets, contact Rhonda Heuer through the Cedartown Kiwanis Facebook page.

The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging will hold its quarterly meeting on May 23 at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Conference Room located at 1 Jackson Hill Drive, Rome, at 10 a.m. The meeting is open to the public.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

