Calendar Graphic

The Highland Rivers Behavioral Health Governing Board of Directors will meet Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce, 122 W. Main St., Cartersville. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information, please call 706-270-5000.

The city of Cedartown will hold an Arbor Day Celebration on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. at Northview Cemetery on Rockmart Highway at Woodall Road. The city will plant the final tree as part of the Georgia Tree Council and the Georgia Forestry Commission’s ReLeaf Program.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In