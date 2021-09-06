A new exhibit is on display at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center, located at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. Ginger L. Lowry’s “Art of the Horse” exhibit will be on view through Oct. 21 in the RCAC Gallery with a reception scheduled for Sept. 18 from 4-6 p.m. Susan D. Waters’ “O Holy Night” life-size nativity made out of wire and papier mache is scheduled for Nov. 4 through Dec. 23. Church or civic groups are welcomed to sign up to visit this exhibit. For more information visit rockmart-ga.gov/RockmartCulturalArtsCenter.aspx or call 770-684-2707.
Mosaic Place will celebrate its third anniversary as part of its annual Recovery Rally on Sept. 14 at Peek Park in Cedartown. The event will last from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with live music, recovery speakers and a recovery walk around the park. For more information call 678-901-1445.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours have been extended and more appointment slots have been added. There is a critical need for blood at this time due to many people traveling and on vacation. For more information and to schedule a time, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and search for “Rockmart.”
Polk County Historical Society cemetery tours are back with a new tour of Cedartown’s Greenwood Cemetery. Tours are available each Friday in September and October at 6 p.m. Those interested can email polkgahistory@gmail.com with a group size, date and phone number. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 5 and up.
Keep Polk Beautiful will hold its annual Rivers Alive clean-up on Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon in Cedartown at the Goodyear foot bridge off of West Avenue. The public is invited to come out, register and help with the efforts to keep our waterways and green spaces clean. Free T-shirts will be provided for the first 125 to register. For more information contact Randy Cook at 678-246-1083 or email RCook@cedartowngeorgia.gov.
Fall art classes are in session at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center, located at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. Classes available include pottery, drawing, painting, fused glass, and weaving, as well as children’s pottery and mixed media classes. Form more information on these classes, including times and costs, visit rockmart-ga.gov/RockmartCulturalArtsCenter.aspx or call 770-684-2707.
The Polk County Historical Society and Museum is continuing to offer free story time and kids craft on the first Saturday of the month through December. Geared toward children ages 3-9, a member of the community will read a book followed by a craft. Each story time begins at 11:30 a.m. at the museum located at 117 West Ave., Cedartown.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper the third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.