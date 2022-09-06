Mark your calendar

Two Cedartown businesses are accepting donations of new or gently used beauty products through October to help give back to women who are being helped out by local shelters. The “Give Back Your Beauty” drive is being held by Coosa Dental, 109 East Ave., and FHF Hair Design, 305 Main St. Donations can include make-up, make-up remover wipes, curling irons, blow dryers, perfume, nail polish, lotion, nail clippers and more.

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., Sept. 15 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time. The local Masonic Lodge will be serving barbecue sandwiches and refreshments will be provided. For more information and to schedule a time, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and search for “Rockmart.”

