Keep Polk Beautiful and Rivers Alive will sponsor a clean-up day at Seaborn Jones Park in Rockmart on Oct. 3. On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. with the first 120 people receiving a free Rivers Alive face buff. Sites will include the park, Silver Comet Trail and various areas around the city. Volunteers are asked to dress appropriately. For more information contact Randy Cook at 678-246-1083 or rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov.
Polk County Outreach Ministries, Inc. will distribute free food boxes at Turner Street Center, 254 Turner St., in Cedartown, on Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and volunteers will bring boxes to cars. For more information call 706-409-5572 or 678-986-1939.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP CARES Cooling Assistance Program for the general public for assistance with their electric bill. All households that did not receive LIHEAP CARES Cooling Assistance during the month of July are eligible to apply. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit www.tallatoonacap.org or call 770-817-4666, option 2, or 770-773-7730, option 2.
The Spooky Spokes Bike Ride and Halloween Village is being planned for Oct. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 605 Lynton Drive. This is not your typical trunk or treat. In fact, there are no trunks, only good-old fashioned fun. Join us for seasonal kids’ activities, hay ride, a costume contest, bike ride and more! Keep up with event updates on cedartowngeorgia.gov.
Market on Main is coming up this fall on Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Cedartown. The annual festival on Main Street will showcase a variety of vendors, along with the annual parade, dog contest, kid’s activities, food and more. Visit Cedartowngeorgia.gov to find updates on Market on Main.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
The Rockmart Farmers Market is back in business, though with social distancing and sanitation guidelines in effect. Come take part in the market on Waters Street in downtown Rockmart on Thursdays starting at 2 p.m. Find weekly updates about available produce and more at facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarkert.
Milltown Music Hall has information on shows that are being scheduled for this summer at milltownmusichall.com.