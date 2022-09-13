The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., Sept. 15 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time. The local Masonic Lodge will be serving barbecue sandwiches and refreshments will be provided. For more information and to schedule a time, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and search for “Rockmart.”
The Rockmart Theatre, 116 E. Elm St., presents September Elvis live Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. featuring featuring Billy J. Brooks with the Sun Records Revival Band and friends Rex Garner, David Harper, Clay Broome, Julie Bell Smith with Wanda Brooks and Ken Suffridge. Tickets are $10 and are available in advance at the RCAC office, Rockmart City Complex or at the door.
Stand-Up for Hope, a benefit show for Our House domestic violence services, will be Oct. 14 at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center auditorium at 7 p.m. featuring nationally-touring comedians Kay Dodd and Kenn Kington. Tickets are $15 and available online at standupforhope.com.
Keep Polk Beautiful is sponsoring the Rivers Alive 2022 cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon in Rockmart. Volunteers will meet at Seaborn Jones Park for registration at 8:30 a.m. The first 100 volunteers will receive a Rivers Alive T-Shirt. Snacks and drinks will be available from Cook Farm. Lunch will be provided by the Cedartown Junior Service League. For more information contact Randy Cook at 678-246-1083 or rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov.
The Cedartown High School class of 1977 is planning to hold its 45-year reunion on Saturday, Oct. 22. To register and for details, visit the reunion’s website at chs1977reunion.com.
Two Cedartown businesses are accepting donations of new or gently used beauty products through October to help give back to women who are being helped out by local shelters. The “Give Back Your Beauty” drive is being held by Coosa Dental, 109 East Ave., and FHF Hair Design, 305 Main St. Donations can include make-up, make-up remover wipes, curling irons, blow dryers, perfume, nail polish, lotion, nail clippers and more.
Kresge United Methodist Church is hosting a GriefShare group meeting each Thursday at 7 p.m. through Nov. 10. People can join the group at any time. The program is non-denominational and features biblical concepts for healing through group discussion, video seminars and a personal workbook. For more information contact Linda Stanton at 770-468-5957 or call the church office at 770-748-4309.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is presenting a free wellness workshop starting soon people can join without leaving home. If you don’t have a computer or Internet, both can be provided for you at no cost. The six-week program will meet Thursdays at 2 p.m. from Sept. 15 through Oct. 20. Participants will receive a reference book and one-on-one assistance to make it easy to connect. Space is limited. Call Rogena Walden, Wellness Coordinator, at 706-295-6485 to reserve your spot.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
Cedar Lake Christian Center is offering a drive-thru prayer service on the fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its facility at 1890 Rome Highway in Cedartown. Guests in need of prayer can feel free to stay in the comfort of their vehicle and be prayed for.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has several art classes scheduled for children and adults through the end of the year. Take time to learn something new and bring out your creative side. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the Arts Center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.