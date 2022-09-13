Mark your calendar

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., Sept. 15 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time. The local Masonic Lodge will be serving barbecue sandwiches and refreshments will be provided. For more information and to schedule a time, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and search for “Rockmart.”

The Rockmart Theatre, 116 E. Elm St., presents September Elvis live Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. featuring featuring Billy J. Brooks with the Sun Records Revival Band and friends Rex Garner, David Harper, Clay Broome, Julie Bell Smith with Wanda Brooks and Ken Suffridge. Tickets are $10 and are available in advance at the RCAC office, Rockmart City Complex or at the door.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

