Mark your calendar

The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.

Stand-Up for Hope, a benefit show for Our House domestic violence services, will be Oct. 14 at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center auditorium at 7 p.m. featuring nationally-touring comedians Kay Dodd and Kenn Kington. Tickets are $15 and available online at standupforhope.com.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

