The Cedartown First United Methodist Church’s United Methodist Women group is selling North Georgia Apples to support its mission efforts. Several varieties are available. Prices are $10 for a bag, $18 for two or $24 for three. Orders must be in by Oct. 28. Apples can be picked up Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information call
The Highland Rivers Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Oct. 28 at 10:30 a.m. via teleconference due to circumstances necessitated by the public health emergency involving public safety. The meeting is open to the public. For more information call 706-270-5000.
Kresge United Methodist Church, 15 Booger Hollow Road, will host a drive-thru trunk or treat event Oct. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m. Goodie bags will be handed out under the church’s portico with visitors staying in their vehicles.
Local citizens will hold a patriotic flag waving event at two locations in Polk County on Nov. 1 from 2-5 p.m. at the Triangle Foods parking lot at the corner of U.S. 278 and Ga. 101 in Rockmart and along U.S. 278 in front of the Polk County Public Safety Complex and Sheriff’s Office in Cedartown. Each event is organized as a show of patriotism by showcasing the American Flag, the Georgia state flag and the “Back the Blue” flag in support of police and first responders. Participants are welcome to dress in patriotic clothing.
Second Baptist Church of Cedartown, 152 Evergreen Lane, will hold a free drive-in movie night on Nov. 1 in the church parking lot. The feature will be the animated move “Ferdinand,” with attendees able to listen to the movie through their car stereo. Free popcorn, drinks, and candy while they last, as well as a costume contest at 6:15 p.m. with prizes awarded for younger kids. Please RSVP on Facebook or email pastor@sbcedartown.org.
The Cedartown Recreation Department will begin online registration for the upcoming youth basketball season Nov. 1 at www.cedartownrec.org. In-person registration will be held at certain dates in November at the Nathan Dean Gym at Bert Wood Park, 605 Lynton Drive, in Cedartown. The in-person dates are Nov. 9, 10, and 12 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 16, 17, and 19 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Nov. 23 and 24 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is $40 per child and is open to boys and girls ages 5-12. For more information call 770-748-7783.
Tallatoona CAP will begin scheduling appointments for the LIHEAP Heating Assistance Program for the senior households 65 years of age and older on Nov. 2 at 8:30 a.m. The general public may begin scheduling appointments starting Dec. 1 at 8:30a.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.tallatoonacap.org or call the appointment line at 770-817-4666 and select option 2.
Market on Main is coming Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Cedartown. The annual festival on Main Street will showcase a variety of vendors, along with the annual parade, dog contest, kid’s activities, food and more. Visit Cedartowngeorgia.gov to find updates on Market on Main.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is hosting the exhibit “Angels Among Us” at its gallery through Dec. 24, 2020 along with many local handmade items in its gift shop. Artwork is on display from 30 artists in a variety of mediums with angels, nurses, firemen. Church groups are welcome to schedule a tour with masks and social distancing. For more information call 770-684-2707.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
