The Highland Rivers Health Governing Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m. in the Reaching our Community (ROC) Clubhouse located at 1 Goodyear Ave., Cartersville. The Finance and Corporate Compliance Committees will meet at 9:30 a.m. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information or directions, please call 706-270-5000.
Polk County Historical Society cemetery tours are back with a new tour of Cedartown’s Greenwood Cemetery. Tours are available each Friday through October at 6 p.m. Those interested can email polkgahistory@gmail.com with a group size, date and phone number. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 5 and up.
The Saint Bernadette Knights of Columbus will host a Run for the Nuns 1-mile/5K/10K race on Oct. 30 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Kimoto Tech clubhouse in Cedartown. The race will be held on the Silver Comet Trail, and all proceeds will help support the Poor Sister of Jesus Christ to assign several sisters to Cedartown to help the community. Early registration is through 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 and is $20 per individual and $35 per family (two or more family members living in the same household). Race day registration is $25 per individual and $50 per family. For more information please contact ely.elefante@att.net or call 770-265-1932.
Personal Trainer Bo Parker of Victory Fitness and Training is presenting the 2nd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K in Cedartown on Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at Peek Park under the pavilion. Join the cause to run or walk for a cure! Tickets available via eventbrite.com. Search for Victory Fitness 2nd Annual 5K Run/Walk.
The City of Rockmart will present its drive-thru trick or treat event on Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m. at Nathan Dean Park off of the Rockmart Bypass. This is a free event with visitors encouraged to dress up and decorate their vehicles. Visitors must enter from Prospect Road and remain in their vehicles.
Kresge United Methodist Church will hold its annual trunk or treat event Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the church located at 15 Booger Hollow Road in Cedartown. All children are invited to attend.
Mosaic Place is holding a trunk or treat event Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. in their parking lot at 321 West Ave. in Cedartown. There will be a costume contest, pumpkin painting and lots of candy. For more information or to enter a vehicle in the trunk or treating call 678-901-1445.
New Hope Fellowship Church, 363 Blance Road, Cedartown, will host a “Walk of Hope” fall event Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This is an indoor trick or treating opportunity that will take place inside the church’s facility at different doors. For more information call 770-853-7014.
Tallatoona CAP will begin accepting appointments beginning Nov. 1 for the Low Income Home Energy Heating Assistance Program for the Senior households 65 years of age and older and Homebound households. The general public can begin scheduling appointments beginning Dec. 1. Schedule an appointment online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
Tallatoona CAP will begin accepting appointments beginning Nov. 1 for the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program only for households with disconnected service or a past due account balance. Appointments can be scheduled starting Jan. 3 for households with disconnected service or a past due account balance, senior households 60 years of age (all household members must be 60 years of age or older excluding minor children), or households with children 5 years of age and under. All other households may begin scheduling appointments starting Feb. 1. Schedule an appointment online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
Keep Polk Beautiful is holding a river cleanup and greenspace signup on Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at Seaborn Jones Park in Rockmart. Every one who attends and/or signs up to care for a greenspace throughout the year will receive a Rivers Alive T-shirt. Drinks, gloves and trash bags will be provided courtesy of Cook Farm. For more information contact Randy Cook at 678-246-1083 or email Rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov.
A Cedartown Women’s Bible Seminar is scheduled for Nov. 13 at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center from noon until 4:30 p.m. There is no charge for this event and no registration is required. A free will offering will be received. For more information email ctownwbs2020@gmail.com or search “Cedartown Women’s Bible Seminar” on Facebook.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
Fall art classes are in session at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center, located at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. Classes available include pottery, drawing, painting, fused glass, and weaving, as well as children’s pottery and mixed media classes. Form more information on these classes, including times and costs, visit rockmart-ga.gov/RockmartCulturalArtsCenter.aspx or call 770-684-2707.
The Polk County Historical Society and Museum is continuing to offer free story time and kids craft on the first Saturday of the month through December. Geared toward children ages 3-9, a member of the community will read a book followed by a craft. Each story time begins at 11:30 a.m. at the museum located at 117 West Ave., Cedartown.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper the third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
