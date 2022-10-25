Mark your calendar

Second Baptist Cedartown, 152 Evergreen Lane, will hold its Fall Festival on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. The family event will include free hot dogs, cotton candy, bounce houses, trunk or treat, and Kona Ice snow cones for purchase. A costume contest for children in fifth grade and younger will provide prizes for first, second and third places.

Restoration Church Cedartown, 1108 N. Main St., Cedartown, will host a trunk or treat event on Halloween night, Oct. 31, starting at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

