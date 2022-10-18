Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The Second Annual Run for the Nuns will be Oct. 22 starting at the Kimoto Tech Clubhouse. Proceeds will help support the Poor Sisters of Jesus Christ, a women’s religious order, who provide ministries in Polk County. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. on the Silver Comet Trail. For more information call 770-265-1932.
Friends of Agriculture is holding a “virtual tour” of the future home of the Polk County Agriculture Education and Natural Resource Center at 178 Sardis Road, Rockmart, on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free family-friendly event will include live animals, farm equipment and photo ops. For more information visit FriendsofAg.org or check out their Facebook page.
Cedar Lake Christian Center is offering a drive-thru prayer service on the fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its facility at 1890 Rome Highway in Cedartown. Guests in need of prayer can feel free to stay in the comfort of their vehicle and be prayed for.
The Cedartown High School class of 1977 is planning to hold its 45-year reunion on Saturday, Oct. 22. To register and for details, visit the reunion’s website at chs1977reunion.com.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
Second Baptist Cedartown, 152 Evergreen Lane, will hold its Fall Festival on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. The family event will include free hot dogs, cotton candy, bounce houses, trunk or treat, and Kona Ice snow cones for purchase. A costume contest for children in fifth grade and younger will provide prizes for first, second and third places.
Restoration Church Cedartown, 1108 North Main St., Cedartown, will host a trunk or treat event on Halloween night, Oct. 31, starting at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Two Cedartown businesses are accepting donations of new or gently used beauty products through October to help give back to women who are being helped out by local shelters. The “Give Back Your Beauty” drive is being held by Coosa Dental, 109 East Ave., and FHF Hair Design, 305 Main St. Donations can include make-up, make-up remover wipes, curling irons, blow dryers, perfume, nail polish, lotion, nail clippers and more.
Kresge United Methodist Church will host a special seminar “Surviving the Holidays” Nov. 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the church at 15 Booger Hollow Rd., Cedartown. The event will help participants deal with grieving during the holidats by discussing how to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, offer helpful tips for surviving social events, and how to find hope for the future. For more information, visit griefshare.org/holidays or call Linda Stanton at 770-468-5957.
Kresge United Methodist Church is hosting a GriefShare group meeting each Thursday at 7 p.m. through Nov. 10. People can join the group at any time. The program is non-denominational and features biblical concepts for healing through group discussion, video seminars and a personal workbook. For more information contact Linda Stanton at 770-468-5957 or call the church office at 770-748-4309.
The 14th Annual Feed the Community Thanksgiving will be Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rockmart Community Center. The event, presented by God’s Loving Angels, will feature free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need. Gospel groups will be performing throughout the day while toys will be available for kids. There will also be clothes and blankets to be given away. For more information contact Floreace Stocks at 678-719-1981.
Second Baptist Cedartown is hosting a Women’s Luncheon on Nov. 12 at noon. Missy Lundy will share how a happy heart is good medicine. Soup and salad will be served, as well as a time of fellowship with other ladies. Girls 13 and under are free. Tickets for everyone else are $10 and are available for purchase at www.sbcedartown.org. Please email anna@sbcedartown.org or call 770-748-5252 to let us know if you are bringing anyone 13 or younger so we know how many to prepare for.
Second Baptist Cedartown is hosting a Men’s Steak Night at the church on Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature raffles, worship, and a message from Steve Foster with the Georgia Baptist Mission Board. Each meal will include a steak, salad, baked potato and dessert. Single tickets are available online at www.sbcedartown.org for $15 each. Two tickets for $25 total are available by calling 770-748-5252 or emailing anna@sbcedartown.org.
The Rotary Club of Polk County will present Silver Comet Fest in Downtown Rockmart on Nov. 26. The day will include arts and crafts, food trucks, live music and a duck derby. More details will be made available at a later date.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has several art classes scheduled for children and adults through the end of the year. Take time to learn something new and bring out your creative side. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the Arts Center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.