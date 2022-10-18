Mark your calendar

Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.

The Second Annual Run for the Nuns will be Oct. 22 starting at the Kimoto Tech Clubhouse. Proceeds will help support the Poor Sisters of Jesus Christ, a women’s religious order, who provide ministries in Polk County. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. on the Silver Comet Trail. For more information call 770-265-1932.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

