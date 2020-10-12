Polk County Outreach Ministries, Inc. will distribute free food boxes at Turner Street Center, 254 Turner St., in Cedartown, on Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and volunteers will bring boxes to cars. For more information call 706-409-5572 or 678-986-1939.
The Cedartown Exchange Club is hosting a rummage sale and car show at the Polk County Fairgrounds Oct. 17 to benefit the Cedartown Exchange Club Scholarship Program. The event is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $2 per vehicle. Slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $25. Throttle Jockeys will have a car show with prizes of $150, $100 and $50. Hand sanitizer will be available at every booth. For more information and to register for a slot visit https://www.cedartownexchangeclub.com/2020-rummage-sale.
Kresge United Methodist Church, 15 Booger Hollow Road, will host a drive-thru trunk or treat event Oct. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m. Goodie bags will be handed out under the church’s portico with visitors staying in their vehicles.
The Cedartown Recreation Department will begin online registration for the upcoming youth basketball season Nov. 1 at www.cedartownrec.org. In-person registration will be held at certain dates in November at the Nathan Dean Gym at Bert Wood Park, 605 Lynton Drive, in Cedartown. The in-person dates are Nov. 9, 10, and 12 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 16, 17, and 19 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Nov. 23 and 24 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is $40 per child and is open to boys and girls ages 5-12. For more information call 770-748-7783.
Market on Main is coming up this fall on Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Cedartown. The annual festival on Main Street will showcase a variety of vendors, along with the annual parade, dog contest, kid’s activities, food and more. Visit Cedartowngeorgia.gov to find updates on Market on Main.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP CARES Cooling Assistance Program for the general public for assistance with their electric bill. All households that did not receive LIHEAP CARES Cooling Assistance during the month of July are eligible to apply. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit www.tallatoonacap.org or call 770-817-4666, option 2, or 770-773-7730, option 2.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
The Rockmart Farmers Market is back in business, though with social distancing and sanitation guidelines in effect. Come take part in the market on Waters Street in downtown Rockmart on Thursdays starting at 2 p.m. Find weekly updates about available produce and more at facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarkert.
Milltown Music Hall has information on shows that are being scheduled for this summer at milltownmusichall.com.