Mark your calendar

Stand-Up for Hope, a benefit show for Our House domestic violence services, will be Oct. 14 at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center auditorium at 7 p.m. featuring nationally-touring comedians Kay Dodd and Kenn Kington. Tickets are $15 and available online at standupforhope.com.

Keep Polk Beautiful is sponsoring the Rivers Alive 2022 cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon in Rockmart. Volunteers will meet at Seaborn Jones Park for registration at 8:30 a.m. The first 100 volunteers will receive a Rivers Alive T-Shirt. Snacks and drinks will be available from Cook Farm. Lunch will be provided by the Cedartown Junior Service League. For more information contact Randy Cook at 678-246-1083 or rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

