The 14th annual Feed the Community Thanksgiving will be Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rockmart Community Center. The event, presented by God’s Loving Angels, will feature free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need. Gospel groups will be performing throughout the day while toys will be available for kids. There will also be clothes and blankets to be given away. For more information contact Floreace Stocks at 678-719-1981.

Second Baptist Cedartown is hosting a Women’s Luncheon on Nov. 12 at noon. Missy Lundy will share how a happy heart is good medicine. Soup and salad will be served, as well as a time of fellowship with other ladies. Girls 13 and under are free. Tickets for everyone else are $10 and are available for purchase at www.sbcedartown.org. Please email anna@sbcedartown.org or call 770-748-5252 to let us know if you are bringing anyone 13 or younger so we know how many to prepare for.

