The 14th annual Feed the Community Thanksgiving will be Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rockmart Community Center. The event, presented by God’s Loving Angels, will feature free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need. Gospel groups will be performing throughout the day while toys will be available for kids. There will also be clothes and blankets to be given away. For more information contact Floreace Stocks at 678-719-1981.
Second Baptist Cedartown is hosting a Women’s Luncheon on Nov. 12 at noon. Missy Lundy will share how a happy heart is good medicine. Soup and salad will be served, as well as a time of fellowship with other ladies. Girls 13 and under are free. Tickets for everyone else are $10 and are available for purchase at www.sbcedartown.org. Please email anna@sbcedartown.org or call 770-748-5252 to let us know if you are bringing anyone 13 or younger so we know how many to prepare for.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is hosting a special exhibit, “Holiday of Art,” through Dec. 22 at the the gallery at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. An indoor market and reception will be held Nov. 12 from 2-6 p.m. featuring live music, pottery and wood turning demonstrations, and free crafts for children. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the arts center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free citizen firearms class to Polk County residents 21 or older this month. All participants must register by Nov. 14 by calling 770-749-2900. The first part of the two-part class will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Nov. 20 and cover introduction, safety and new gun laws for Georgia. The second part will include firing range exercises and will be scheduled after completion of background checks.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., Nov. 17 from 2-7 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time. For more information and to schedule a time, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and search for “Rockmart.”
Second Baptist Cedartown is hosting a Men’s Steak Night at the church on Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature raffles, worship, and a message from Steve Foster with the Georgia Baptist Mission Board. Each meal will include a steak, salad, baked potato and dessert. Single tickets are available online at www.sbcedartown.org for $15 each. Two tickets for $25 total are available by calling 770-748-5252 or emailing anna@sbcedartown.org.
The Rotary Club of Polk County will present Silver Comet Fest in Downtown Rockmart on Nov. 26. The day will include arts and crafts, food trucks, live music and a duck derby. More details will be available at a later date.
Cedar Lake Christian Center is offering a drive-thru prayer service on the fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its facility at 1890 Rome Highway in Cedartown. Guests in need of prayer can feel free to stay in the comfort of their vehicle and be prayed for.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has several art classes scheduled for children and adults through the end of the year. Take time to learn something new and bring out your creative side. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the Arts Center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.