Aragon City Council will hold its November meeting Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Aragon City Hall, 2814 Rome Highway. A work session will be held beginning at 6 p.m. This meeting was postponed because of a lack of a quorem on its normally scheduled date of Nov. 17.

C&B Construction in Rockmart is hosting a Christmas is for Kids event on Dec. 10 from 2-6 p.m. at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex in Rockmart. This free event will include food, hot chocolate, pictures with Santa Claus, gifts and several children’s activities.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

