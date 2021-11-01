The RCAC Art Gallery at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. is preparing to host an exhibit by local artist Susan Waters titled “O Holy Night” from Nov. 2 through Dec. 23. Receptions will be held Nov. 30 and Dec. 4 from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 30 will coincide with the Rockmart Library’s Grinchmas event, and Luther’s Mountain Bluegrass Band will perform on Dec. 4.
Keep Polk Beautiful is holding a river cleanup and greenspace signup on Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at Seaborn Jones Park in Rockmart. Every one who attends and/or signs up to care for a greenspace throughout the year will receive a Rivers Alive T-shirt. Drinks, gloves and trash bags will be provided courtesy of Cook Farm. For more information contact Randy Cook at 678-246-1083 or email Rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov.
The Polk County Historical Society and Museum is continuing to offer free story time and kids craft on the first Saturday of the month through December. Geared toward children ages 3-9, a member of the community will read a book followed by a craft. Each story time begins at 11:30 a.m. at the museum located at 117 West Ave., Cedartown.
A Cedartown Women’s Bible Seminar is scheduled for Nov. 13 at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center from noon until 4:30 p.m. There is no charge for this event and no registration is required. A free will offering will be received. For more information email ctownwbs2020@gmail.com or search “Cedartown Women’s Bible Seminar” on Facebook.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the Low Income Home Energy Heating Assistance Program for the Senior households 65 years of age and older and Homebound households. The general public can begin scheduling appointments beginning Dec. 1. Schedule an appointment online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program only for households with disconnected service or a past due account balance. Appointments can be scheduled starting Jan. 3 for households with disconnected service or a past due account balance, senior households 60 years of age (all household members must be 60 years of age or older excluding minor children), or households with children 5 years of age and under. All other households may begin scheduling appointments starting Feb. 1. Schedule an appointment online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., on Nov. 18 from 2-7 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time. The Masonic Lodge will be serving barbecue sandwiches and refreshments will be provided. For more information and to schedule a time, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and search for “Rockmart.”
Fall art classes are in session at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center, located at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. Classes available include pottery, drawing, painting, fused glass, and weaving, as well as children’s pottery and mixed media classes. Form more information on these classes, including times and costs, visit rockmart-ga.gov/RockmartCulturalArtsCenter.aspx or call 770-684-2707.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper the third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.