Kresge United Methodist Church will host a special seminar “Surviving the Holidays” Nov. 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the church at 15 Booger Hollow Road, Cedartown. The event will help participants deal with grieving during the holidays by discussing how to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, offer helpful tips for surviving social events, and how to find hope for the future. For more information, visit griefshare.org/holidays or call Linda Stanton at 770-468-5957.

Kresge United Methodist Church is hosting a GriefShare group meeting each Thursday at 7 p.m. through Nov. 10. People can join the group at any time. The program is non-denominational and features biblical concepts for healing through group discussion, video seminars and a personal workbook. For more information contact Linda Stanton at 770-468-5957 or call the church office at 770-748-4309.

