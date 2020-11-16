God’s Loving Angels and the Stocks family of Rockmart will be providing food to those in need close to Thanksgiving this year instead of holding their annual community Thanksgiving feast. Volunteers will be distributing food on Nov. 21 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Seaborn Jones Park in downtown Rockmart. Anyone wishing to receive food can drive up near the Silver Comet trailhead and it will be placed in your trunk.
The Cedartown Recreation Department is holding online registration for the upcoming youth basketball season at www.cedartownrec.org. In-person registration will be held at certain dates in November at the Nathan Dean Gym at Bert Wood Park, 605 Lynton Drive, in Cedartown. The in-person dates are Nov. 16, 17, and 19 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Nov. 23 and 24 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is $40 per child and is open to boys and girls ages 5-12. For more information call 770-748-7783.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., on Nov. 19 from 2-7 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time and donors can be tested for the COVID-19 antibody.
Tallatoona CAP is scheduling appointments for the LIHEAP Heating Assistance Program for the senior households 65 years of age and older. The general public may begin scheduling appointments starting Dec. 1 at 8:30a.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.tallatoonacap.org or call the appointment line at 770-817-4666 and select option 2.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is hosting the exhibit “Angels Among Us” at its gallery through Dec. 24, 2020 along with many local handmade items in its gift shop. Artwork is on display from 30 artists in a variety of mediums with angels, nurses, firemen. Church groups are welcome to schedule a tour with masks and social distancing. For more information call 770-684-2707 or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rcac.ga.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? Email JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.