Mark your calendar

Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., Nov. 17 from 2-7 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time. For more information and to schedule a time, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and search for “Rockmart.”

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

