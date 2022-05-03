RHS Theatre is proud to present “Legally Blonde: The Musical” May 5, 6, and 7 at 7 p.m. and May 8 at 3 p.m. at The Rockmart Theatre, 116 E. Elm St. Adults are $12, students K-12 $7, children 4 and under free. This show is rated PG-13. Tickets can be bought at the door with cash or check, bought online at https://rockmarthighschool.ludus.com/index.php or Email tim.warren@polk.k12.ga.us for tickets.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
Anna Kresge United Methodist Church is hosting a community yard sale May 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church’s parking lot at 15 Booger Hollow Road in Cedartown. There is no charge for spaces. All donations to Kresge UMC will be used for community ministries. For more information call 706-346-3100.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., on May 19 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time. The local Masonic Lodge will be serving barbecue sandwiches and refreshments will be provided. For more information and to schedule a time, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and search for “Rockmart.”
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households with people 65 or older. The rest of the public may schedule appointments for the program starting May 2. Appointments can be scheduled online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has several art classes scheduled for children and adults in 2022. Take time this year to learn something new and bring out your creative side. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the Arts Center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.