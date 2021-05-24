The second stakeholder meeting for gathering public input for Polk County’s Comprehensive Plan will be at May 27 at 6 p.m. at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center, 205 East Ave. The group will discuss broadband internet, water issues, and continue identifying issues and opportunities important for the county and cities of Cedartown, Rockmart, and Aragon. The meeting is open to the public and all are welcome.
Join in helping to plan your county’s future by completing the Polk County Community Vision Survey www.nwgrc.org/polksurvey. Polk County and its cities are working on the 5-year update of the Polk Joint Comprehensive Plan and want everyone to get a chance to give their opinion on topics that matter all, including transportation, economic development, housing, and historic and natural resources. Your input will be used in deciding which improvements and projects to pursue in the next five years and beyond.
A memorial service for Vietnam War veteran and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Ray McKibben will be held Monday, May 31, at Center Cemetery in Felton at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend. For more information call 470-217-6882.
The Clothing Bank at Kresge United Methodist Church is open the first Thursday of each month. The church offers free clothing for ages birth to 5 years old from 9 to 11 a.m. The church is located at 15 Booger Hollow Road in Cedartown.
A job fair will be held at the Rockmart High School gymnasium on June 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Presented by the Polk County Chamber of Commerce and the Polk County College and Career Academy, this event will include multiple Polk County businesses and industries, and is open to both students and adults. For more information contact Marianne Wood at mwood@polkgeorgia.com.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry in Cedartown serves Polk County residents. Located next to the Cedartown Seventh-day Adventist Church at 71 Woodall Road, the pantry will be open Sunday, June 13 from noon to 3 p.m. Recipients still remain in their vehicle when getting food boxes. For for information call 678-901-9184.
Keep Polk Beautiful will sponsor the rescheduled Great American Cleanup event in Rockmart on June 12 from 8 a.m. to noon at Seaborn Jones Park. All volunteers are welcome. For more information contact Randy Cook at 678-246-1083.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart is hosting a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper the third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households with seniors age 65 or older. Appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis and can me made online at www.tallatoonacap.org or by calling 770-817-4666 or 770-773-7730 and selecting option 2. Applicants must qualify based on the FY 2021 annual income guidelines.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.