Second Baptist Cedartown is holding a Memorial Day cookout and outdoor movie on May 29. Regular Sunday evening activities begin at 6 p.m. with a cookout at 7:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the church, 152 Evergreen Lane, followed by the movie “The Croods: A New Age” outside at 8:30 p.m.
The Rockmart Library has several summer events happening that invite children, teenagers and adults to visit the library at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. First is the kick off of its Summer Reading Program on May 31. Registration is happening throughout the day and Creative Discovery Museum is hosting a Family Literacy Night from 4-6 p.m. The Southeastern Reptiles show will be Jun 9 at 2 p.m. in the Rockmart City Gymnasium, June 21 will include a petting zoo from Cook Family Farm from 10 a.m. to noon, and the Floyd County ECO Center will be on hand for a presentation June 29 at 11 a.m. For more information call 770-684-3022.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households. Appointments can be scheduled online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has several art classes scheduled for children and adults in 2022. Take time this year to learn something new and bring out your creative side. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the Arts Center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.