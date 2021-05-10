The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., on May 20 18 from 2-7 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time.
Join in helping to plan your county’s future by completing the Polk County Community Vision Survey www.nwgrc.org/polksurvey. Polk County and its cities are working on the 5-year update of the Polk Joint Comprehensive Plan and want everyone to get a chance to give their opinion on topics that matter all, including transportation, economic development, housing, and historic and natural resources. Your input will be used in deciding which improvements and projects to pursue in the next five years and beyond.
A anointed gospel singing will be held in Peek Park in Cedartown on May 15 from noon to 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome and all who attend will get free lunch along with drinks and dessert. Groups and singers include Zenk Turner, Skeeter Hindman, Katherine Croker, Darlene Johnson and The Faithful Promise.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart is hosting a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper the third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
A memorial service for Vietnam War veteran and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Ray McKibben will be held Monday, May 31, at Center Cemetery in Felton at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend. For more information call 470-217-6882.
The Clothing Bank at Kresge United Methodist Church is open the first Thursday of each month. The church offers free clothing for ages birth to 5 years old from 9 to 11 a.m. The church is located at 15 Booger Hollow Road in Cedartown.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry in Cedartown located next to the Cedartown Seventh-day Adventist Church on Woodall Road receives foods from various donors. Food boxes are distributed on the last Sunday of the month from noon to 3 p.m. Recipients still remain in their vehicle when getting food boxes. For updates, visit the Cedartown Seventh-day Adventist Facebook page at facebook.com/cedartownsdachurch.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households with seniors age 65 or older. Appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis and can me made online at www.tallatoonacap.org or by calling 770-817-4666 or 770-773-7730 and selecting option 2. Applicants must qualify based on the FY 2021 annual income guidelines.
The Rockmart Library will host its Summer Reading Program kickoff event on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Seaborn Jones Park in Rockmart. The event is designed to help register children for the program through the Beanstack app on mobile devices. Manual reading logs will be available as well. For more information contact the library at 770-684-3022.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.