The Polk County Republican Party will host a candidate meet and greet May 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sycamore Grove shopping center behind Triangle Grocery in Rockmart. Several candidates in the 2022 primary election will be on hand to meet with residents and talk to them about their concerns. Confirmed to be attending are State House of Representative candidates Trey Kelley and Scott Richards, State Sen. Jason Anavitarte, Superior Court judge candidate Andrew Roper, and several Polk County Commission candidates.
Anna Kresge United Methodist Church is hosting a community yard sale May 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church’s parking lot at 15 Booger Hollow Road in Cedartown. There is no charge for spaces. All donations to Kresge UMC will be used for community ministries. For more information call 706-346-3100.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Gallery, 316 N. Piedmont Ave., is hosting an exhibition of graphite drawings by Chef Greg Paulson, director of culinary arts at Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Rome, through June 30. The gallery is open Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m., and Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A reception will be held May 14 from 4-7 p.m. Admission is free.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., on May 19 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time. The local Masonic Lodge will be serving barbecue sandwiches and refreshments will be provided. For more information and to schedule a time, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and search for “Rockmart.”
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
The Rockmart Library has several summer events happening that invite children, teenagers and adults to visit the library at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. First is the kick off of its Summer Reading Program on May 31. Registration is happening throughout the day and Creative Discover Museum is hosting a Family Literacy Night from 4-6 p.m. The Southeastern Reptiles show will be Jun 9 at 2 p.m. in the Rockmart City Gymnasium, June 21 will include a petting zoo from Cook Family Farm from 10 a.m. to noon, and the Floyd County ECO Center will be on hand for a presentation June 29 at 11 a.m. For more information call 770-684-3022.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households. Appointments can be scheduled online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has several art classes scheduled for children and adults in 2022. Take time this year to learn something new and bring out your creative side. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the Arts Center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.