The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., on March 9 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on March 18 from 2-7 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time and donors can be tested for the COVID-19 antibody.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center’s first exhibit for the new year is the “Juried Art Show 2021” with artwork from 30 Northwest Georgia artists. The theme is Artist’s Choice, with a wide variety of artwork in various mediums and subject matter. Atlanta artist Shane McDonald is the juror for this exhibit. Artists will receive ribbons and cash awards in 5 different categories. The exhibit runs from Jan. 14 through March 11.
Kresge United Methodist Church, 15 Booger Hollow Rd., is hosting a community wide prayer time every Wednesday through March 31 from 4-6 p.m. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come and bring prayers of concern and praise. Kresge follows all CDC guidelines.
Second Baptist Cedartown is celebrating its 100th Anniversary with Old Fashioned Sunday on April 18 at 11 a.m. Gospel bluegrass band The Servers will lead worship service. Men are invited to wear overalls, while ladies wear bonnets or anything old fashioned. Photos and documents from the church’s last 100 years will be on display.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
