Anna Kresge UMC is sponsoring a clothing giveaway for children ages 5 and under on the first Thursday of each month. The next one is scheduled for April 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at McBrayer Furniture Co., 502 Main St., Cedartown.
Tallatoona CAP will begin accepting appointments on April 1 for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households with people 65 or older. The rest of the public may schedule appointments for the program starting May 2. Appointments can be scheduled online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
Second Baptist Church in Cedartown is hosting several Easter activities. The church will host its Easter Egg Hunt at the church, 152 Evergreen Lane, April 9 at noon. There will be a free hotdog lunch and bounce house. Second Baptist will host its second annual community Good Friday service April 15 at 7 p.m. at Peek Park. The service is open to the public. The church will then have its Easter service on April 17th at 11 a.m. A nursery and children’s church will be available.
Anna Kresge United Methodist Church is holding its annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 16 from 2-4 p.m. at the church at 15 Booger Hollow Road in Cedartown. Everyone is invited, and there will be games for children. In case of rain, parents can drive by to pick up candy and eggs.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has several art classes scheduled for children and adults in 2022. Take time this year to learn something new and bring out your creative side. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the Arts Center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
Second Baptist Church in Cedartown, 152 Evergreen Lane, is offering English classes to speakers of other languages in November, December and January. The free classes are on Sundays from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information contact Briam@SBCedartown.org.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.