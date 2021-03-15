Redmond Regional Medical Center in partnership with Polk County will be conducting a one-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Nathan Dean Community Center, 604 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart. One hundred (100) first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered during the clinic to people meeting the current Georgia eligibility requirements. To register for the clinic, call 678-246-5010 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., on March 18 from 2-7 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time and donors can be tested for the COVID-19 antibody.
Kresge United Methodist Church, 15 Booger Hollow Road, is hosting a community wide prayer time every Wednesday through March 31 from 4-6 p.m. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come and bring prayers of concern and praise. Kresge follows all CDC guidelines.
Kresge United Methodist Church, 15 Booger Hollow Road, is hosting a Drive-Thru Easter Scavenger Hunt on April 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Families can can spot Easter eggs, bunnies, chicks and more from the safety of their vehicle while collecting prizes along the way.
Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is putting out a call to artists for its Floral Expressions exhibit at the arts gallery, 316 N. Piedmont Ave. Artwork featuring flowers or has flowers in it should be submitted by April 10 in a .jpg image to rcac@rockmart-ga.gov. Up to three separate pieces can me submitted. The exhibit is scheduled for May 6 through June 24 with a reception on May 15. for more information contact Peggy Cline at rcac@rockmart-ga.gov or 770-684-2707.
Second Baptist Cedartown is celebrating its 100th Anniversary with Old Fashioned Sunday on April 18 at 11 a.m. Gospel bluegrass band The Servers will lead worship service. Men are invited to wear overalls, while ladies wear bonnets or anything old fashioned. Photos and documents from the church’s last 100 years will be on display.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
