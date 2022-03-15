Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., on March 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time. The Masonic Lodge will be serving barbecue sandwiches and refreshments will be provided. For more information and to schedule a time, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and search for “Rockmart.”
The Cedartown Junior Service League is hosting its annual Rummage Sale at the Women’s Building, 415 Wissahickon Ave., Cedartown on March 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and March 19 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. All of the proceeds will fund the League’s charitable work in the community. Items will include clothes, baby items, toys, housewares, home decor, tools, books, furniture and more.
Keep Polk Beautiful will hold a petting zoo fundraiser on March 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at Crazy P Arena, 1021 Antioch Road, Cedartown. The cost is $5 per family. The event is sponsored by The Cook Farm and all proceeds will go to Keep Polk Beautiful to help various programs throughout the year. For more information contact Nora Cook at 678-988-1701.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has several art classes scheduled for children and adults in 2022. Take time this year to learn something new and bring out your creative side. Classes and activities range from chorus, pottery, drawing, painting, fused glass, weaving, mixed media, drama and more. Art Classes are at the Arts Center building located at 316 N. Piedmont Ave., building 300, Rockmart (behind the Rockmart Library). Drama classes are held at The Rockmart Theatre at 116 E. Elm St., Rockmart. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the Arts Center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.
Second Baptist Church in Cedartown, 152 Evergreen Lane, is offering English classes to speakers of other languages in November, December and January. The free classes are on Sundays from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information contact Briam@SBCedartown.org.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program only for households with disconnected service or a past due account balance. Appointments can be scheduled online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
