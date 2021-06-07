A job fair will be held at the Rockmart High School gymnasium on June 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Presented by the Polk County Chamber of Commerce and the Polk County College and Career Academy, this event will include multiple Polk County businesses and industries, and is open to both students and adults. For more information contact Marianne Wood at mwood@polkgeorgia.com.
Keep Polk Beautiful will sponsor the rescheduled Great American Cleanup event in Rockmart on June 12 from 8 a.m. to noon at Seaborn Jones Park. All volunteers are welcome. For more information contact Randy Cook at 678-246-1083.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry in Cedartown serves Polk County residents. Located next to the Cedartown Seventh-day Adventist Church at 71 Woodall Road, the pantry will be open Sunday, June 13 from noon to 3 p.m. Recipients still remain in their vehicle when getting food boxes. For for information call 678-901-9184.
The Cedartown High School class of 1971 will celebrate its 50th reunion on June 19 with a tour of Cedartown High School, followed by visits to the Polk County Historical Society Museum, Doug Sanders Golf Museum and Remix at Moore’s. A reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Cedartown Coca-Cola Museum. For more information, contact Patty Rogers at progers9253@gmail.com
Kresge United Methodist Church’s clothing bank is moving to McBrayer Furniture at 502 Main St. in Cedartown beginning July 1. The clothing bank is open the first Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The church offers free clothing for ages birth to 5 years old.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart is hosting a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper the third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households with seniors age 65 or older. Appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis and can me made online at www.tallatoonacap.org or by calling 770-817-4666 or 770-773-7730 and selecting option 2. Applicants must qualify based on the FY 2021 annual income guidelines.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.