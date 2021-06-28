Kresge United Methodist Church’s clothing bank is moving to McBrayer Furniture at 502 Main St. in Cedartown beginning July 1. The clothing bank is open the first Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The church offers free clothing for ages birth to 5 years old.
The Cedartown Summer Concert Series continues July 10 with Georgia Red Clay performing at 7 p.m. in Peek Park. The concert is free to the public. For more information visit Facebook.com/FourthFridayCedartown.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., on July 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on July 22 from 2-7 p.m. The Rockmart Masonic Lodge will be serving barbecue sandwiches to all donors on July 22. There is a critical need for blood at this time due to many traveling and on vacation.
A fish fry is scheduled for July 24 in Seaborn Jones Park in Rockmart as a fundraiser for God’s Loving Angels. The local group organizes the annual Feed the Community event every November. The event is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will also include hotdogs for sale. The day will also include live entertainment.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart is hosting a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper the third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The Office of Exceptional Students of Polk School District is available to assist with the identification of children with disabilities and provision of a free appropriate public education beginning at the age of 3 through the age of 21. If you suspect your child is experiencing any developmental delays or you suspect your child might have a disability and would like assistance or for more information about services available through Polk School District, contact Polk School District Exceptional Student Services, 770-684-8718.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households with seniors age 65 or older. Appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis and can me made online at www.tallatoonacap.org or by calling 770-817-4666 or 770-773-7730 and selecting option 2. Applicants must qualify based on the FY 2021 annual income guidelines.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.