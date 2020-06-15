With some gatherings being allowed to increase, and the likelihood of the loosening of restrictions heading into the fall months, the following events have been announced in recent days or submitted to the Standard Journal. Want to get your announcement back on the calendar? E-mail kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net today!
The Rockmart Farmers Market is back in business, though with social distancing and sanitation guidelines in effect. Come take part in the market on Waters Street in downtown Rockmart on Thursday starting at 2 p.m. Find weekly updates about available produce and more at facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarkert.
Rockmart Cultural Arts Center’s Juried Art Show is underway at the Rockmart Art Gallery, continuing through August 6, 2020. A reception and Awards ceremony is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. on August 1. The Rockmart Art Gallery re-opens to the public beginning on June 16. Call 770-684-2707 or 770-231-9094 to make appointment to view the exhibit prior to that time.
The Arts Reignited Arts Exhibit is coming up after having to re-schedule the annual exhibit and gala that was postponed back in March. The “A Night with Local Artists” Gala is now being held for the exhibit starting later this summer on August 15 at 7 p.m. in the Skellenger Gallery at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center. More than 200 works of art will be available for view, and guests will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, wine, and an opportunity to engage in coversation with artists. Find more at Cedartownshows.com.
Everyone is welcome to participate in Gospel in the Mountains, coming up on Saturday, July 11 from 12 to 6 p.m. at 75 Cross Road in Ellijay. For more information or directions, call 706-671-7988.
The Sterling Holloway Hunny Pot Festival is making a 2020 return, schedueld for September 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Spring Park in Cedartown. The second annual celebration of Sterling Holloway, the voice of Disney’s Winnie the Pooh, will be a fun-filled day designed around the iconic yellow bear. Check out cedartowngeorgia.gov for more information as the festival date draws closer.
The Spooky Spokes Bike Ride and Halloween Village is being planned for Saturday, Oct. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 605 Lynton Drive. This is not your typical trunk or treat. In fact, there are no trunks only good-old fashioned fun. Join us for seasonal kids’ activities, hay ride, costume contest, bike ride and more! Keep up with event updates on cedartowngeorgia.gov.
Market on Main is coming up this fall on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Cedartown. The annual festival on Main Street will showcase a variety of vendors, along with the annual parade, dog contest, kid’s activities, food and more. Visit Cedartowngeorgia.gov to find updates on Market on Main.
Check out the Milltown Music Hall for more on shows that are being scheduled for this summer at milltownmusichall.com.