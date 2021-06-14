The Office of Exceptional Students of Polk School District is available to assist with the identification of children with disabilities and provision of a free appropriate public education beginning at the age of 3 through the age of 21. If you suspect your child is experiencing any developmental delays or you suspect your child might have a disability and would like assistance or for more information about services available through Polk School District, contact Polk School District Exceptional Student Services, 770-684-8718.
The Cedartown High School class of 1971 will celebrate its 50th reunion on June 19 with a tour of Cedartown High School, followed by visits to the Polk County Historical Society Museum, Doug Sanders Golf Museum and Remix at Moore’s. A reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Cedartown Coca-Cola Museum. For more information, contact Patty Rogers at progers9253@gmail.com
The Third Stakeholder Meeting for Polk County’s Comprehensive Plan will be a drop-in open house from 6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 24 at Cedartown Performing Arts Center (Auditorium), 205 East Ave., Cedartown. Come and review the public input so far. The meeting is open to the public and all are welcome.
Kresge United Methodist Church’s clothing bank is moving to McBrayer Furniture at 502 Main St. in Cedartown beginning July 1. The clothing bank is open the first Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The church offers free clothing for ages birth to 5 years old.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart is hosting a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper the third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households with seniors age 65 or older. Appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis and can me made online at www.tallatoonacap.org or by calling 770-817-4666 or 770-773-7730 and selecting option 2. Applicants must qualify based on the FY 2021 annual income guidelines.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
