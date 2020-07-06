The Rockmart Farmers Market is back in business, though with social distancing and sanitation guidelines in effect. Come take part in the market on Waters Street in downtown Rockmart on Thursdays starting at 2 p.m. Find weekly updates about available produce and more at facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarkert.
Rockmart Cultural Arts Center’s Juried Art Show is underway at the Rockmart Art Gallery, continuing through Aug. 6, 2020. A reception and Awards ceremony is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 1. For more information call 770-684-2707 or 770-231-9094.
The Arts Reignited Arts Exhibit is coming up after having to re-schedule the annual exhibit and gala that was postponed. The “A Night with Local Artists” Gala is now being held for the exhibit starting later this summer on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Skellenger Gallery at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center. More than 200 works of art will be available for view, and guests will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, wine, and an opportunity to engage in coversation with artists. Find more at Cedartownshows.com.
Gospel in the Mountains will be July 11 from 12 to 6 p.m. at 75 Cross Road in Ellijay. For more information or directions call 706-671-7988.
The 8th Annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia Polk County Golf Tournament will be Aug. 21 at Cherokee Golf and Country Club in Cedartown. Check in begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Lunch and awards will follow. For more information and to register online visit www.bgcnwga.org.
The Sterling Holloway Hunny Pot Festival is making a 2020 return, schedueld for Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Spring Park in Cedartown. The second annual celebration of Cedartown native Sterling Holloway, the original voice of Disney’s Winnie the Pooh, will be a fun-filled day designed around the iconic yellow bear. Check out cedartowngeorgia.gov for more information as the festival date draws closer.
The Spooky Spokes Bike Ride and Halloween Village is being planned for Oct. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 605 Lynton Drive. This is not your typical trunk or treat. In fact, there are no trunks, only good-old fashioned fun. Join us for seasonal kids’ activities, hay ride, a costume contest, bike ride and more! Keep up with event updates on cedartowngeorgia.gov.
Market on Main is coming up this fall on Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Cedartown. The annual festival on Main Street will showcase a variety of vendors, along with the annual parade, dog contest, kid’s activities, food and more. Visit Cedartowngeorgia.gov to find updates on Market on Main.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
Milltown Music Hall has information on shows that are being scheduled for this summer at milltownmusichall.com.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.