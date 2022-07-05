Anna Kresge UMC is sponsoring a clothing giveaway for children ages 5 and under on the first Thursday of each month. The next one is scheduled for July 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at McBrayer Furniture Co., 502 Main St., Cedartown.
The Polk County Historical Society is hosting Children’s Story Time on Thursdays in June and July. Different storytellers hold free story times at the museum starting at 11:30 a.m. every Thursday. The Polk County Historical Society Museum is located at 117 West Ave. in Cedartown.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
Oak Grove Baptist Church will host a one-day vacation bible school on July 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 1937 Rome Highway, in Cedartown. The day will include games, lunch, a bounce house, bible lessons and music. To register a child visit oakgrovecedartown.org.
Cedartown Seventh-day Adventist Church, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is hosting its free Vacation Bible School July 18-22 for children ages 5-11. Each day’s activities will last from 2-5 p.m. and the theme is “Jasper Canyon — Where Every Kid is Treasured by God.” Please call 678-901-9184 and leave a message with your name, number of children, names and ages.
A free notary training class presented by Polk County Clerk of Superior Court Stacie Baines and the Georgia Superior Court Clerks Cooperative Authority will be July 20 from 1-2:30 p.m. The class will be conducted via Zoom web conferencing. This presentation will cover best practices, Georgia notary law, and examples of do’s and don’t’s. To sign up contact Angel at the clerk of superior court’s office at 770-749-2114.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households. Appointments can be scheduled online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has several art classes scheduled for children and adults in 2022. Take time this year to learn something new and bring out your creative side. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the Arts Center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.
