The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is hosting a juried photography exhibit titled “View of Rockmart” in the center’s entrance hall. The exhibit invited photographers to capture Rockmart as part of its upcoming 150th anniversary on Aug. 20.
The Polk County Historical Society is hosting Children’s Story Time on Thursdays in July. Different storytellers hold free story times at the museum starting at 11:30 a.m. every Thursday. The Polk County Historical Society Museum is located at 117 West Ave. in Cedartown.
The Youth Summerfest Church Olympics/Stockings of Love back to school event will be Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northwest Park, 605 Lynton Drive, Cedartown. Pick-up points are scheduled in Aragon, Rockmart and Cedartown. A release form must be filled out in order for a child to be picked up. For more information contact Courtney Ripoll at 770-689-7838.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
Cedartown Church of God, 448 West Ave., is have a barbecue fundraiser on Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plates are $10 for barbecue pork, beans, bread and chips. Proceeds will go towards the church’s youth building fund. For tickets and more information search Cedartown Church of God on Facebook or text 770-318-0202.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households. Appointments can be scheduled online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has several art classes scheduled for children and adults in 2022. Take time this year to learn something new and bring out your creative side. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the Arts Center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.