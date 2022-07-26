Mark your calendar

The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is hosting a juried photography exhibit titled “View of Rockmart” in the center’s entrance hall. The exhibit invited photographers to capture Rockmart as part of its upcoming 150th anniversary on Aug. 20.

The Polk County Historical Society is hosting Children’s Story Time on Thursdays in July. Different storytellers hold free story times at the museum starting at 11:30 a.m. every Thursday. The Polk County Historical Society Museum is located at 117 West Ave. in Cedartown.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.

