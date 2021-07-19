Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper the third Wednesday of the month (July 21) from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., on July 22 from 2-7 p.m. The Rockmart Masonic Lodge will be serving barbecue sandwiches to all donors. There is a critical need for blood at this time due to many people traveling and on vacation.
A fish fry is scheduled for July 24 in Seaborn Jones Park in Rockmart as a fundraiser for God’s Loving Angels. The local group organizes the annual Feed the Community event every November. The event is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will also include hotdogs for sale. The day will also include live entertainment.
Several local law enforcement agencies are scheduled to host an informational meet and greet event on Monday, July 26, about the new youth Explorer program. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the county commission meeting room, located behind the Polk County Police Department at 73 Clines Ingram Jackson Road in Cedartown.
The annual Youth Summerfest/Stockings of Love event is scheduled for Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northwest Park in Cedartown. The drive-thru event will include free backpacks of school supplies, a sack lunch, free haircuts and optional clothing for kids. Physical distancing will be observed. There will not be Church Olympics or transportation for this year’s event. For more information contact Courtney Ripoll at 770-689-7838.
Kresge United Methodist Church’s clothing bank is open the first Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at McBrayer Furniture at 502 Main St. in Cedartown. The church offers free clothing for ages birth to 5 years old.
Rockmart First United Methodist Church, 135 West Church St., will start a Sit ‘n’ Stitch group in August. The group will meet in the church’s fellowship hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month. The first meeting will be held Aug. 9. The group invites sewers, quilters, and crafters to bring a project, work on a ministry project, or just come and sit and enjoy fellowship and friendship. For more information contact Madeline Brown at 678-435-5032.
The Office of Exceptional Students of Polk School District is available to assist with the identification of children with disabilities and provision of a free appropriate public education beginning at the age of 3 through the age of 21. If you suspect your child is experiencing any developmental delays or you suspect your child might have a disability and would like assistance or for more information about services available through Polk School District, contact Polk School District Exceptional Student Services, 770-684-8718.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
