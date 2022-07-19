Second Baptist Church Cedartown is holding Second Chance Clothing and Thrift Days this month. Anyone can donate gently used clothing or household goods at the church, 152 Evergreen Lane, July 18-21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who are in need of those items can then shop for free July 22-23 from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information call 770-748-5252.
A free notary training class presented by Polk County Clerk of Superior Court Stacie Baines and the Georgia Superior Court Clerks Cooperative Authority will be July 20 from 1-2:30 p.m. The class will be conducted via Zoom web conferencing. This presentation will cover best practices, Georgia notary law, and examples of do’s and don’t’s. To sign up contact Angel at the clerk of superior court’s office at 770-749-2114.
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The Polk County Historical Society is hosting Children’s Story Time on Thursdays in July. Different storytellers hold free story times at the museum starting at 11:30 a.m. every Thursday. The Polk County Historical Society Museum is located at 117 West Ave. in Cedartown.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., July 21 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time. The local Masonic Lodge will be serving barbecue sandwiches and refreshments will be provided. For more information and to schedule a time, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and search for “Rockmart.”
Rivers of Living Water Global Empowerment Ministries will hold a Back to School Community Prayer will be held Saturday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at Turner Street Park in Cedartown. Participants will pray for schools, staff, educators, and local youth. For more information contact Courtney Ripoll at 770-689-7838.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
The Youth Summerfest Church Olympics/Stockings of Love back to school event will be Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northwest Park, 605 Lynton Drive, Cedartown. Pick-up points are scheduled in Aragon, Rockmart and Cedartown. A release form must be filled out in order for a child to be picked up. For more information contact Courtney Ripoll at 770-689-7838.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the LIHEAP Cooling Assistance Program for households. Appointments can be scheduled online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has several art classes scheduled for children and adults in 2022. Take time this year to learn something new and bring out your creative side. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the Arts Center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.
