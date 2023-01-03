Keep Polk Beautiful will host a Bring One for the Chipper event on Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Camp Antioch, 3900 Antioch Road, Cedartown. People may bring their Christmas trees for recycling and receive a free seedling while supplies last. For more information contact Randy Cook at 678-246-1083.
Second Baptist Cedartown’s men’s ministry is hosting a fishing seminar with professional fisherman Randy Howell on Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Howell, the 2014 Bassmaster champion, will be talking spring time bass fishing and sharing his testimony. Tickets are $15 each or $10 each for groups of 10 or more. Advance purchase required. Tickets will not be available at the door. Tickets are available online at www.tinyurl.com/sbcfisherman or call 770-748-5252.
ONGOING
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has several art classes scheduled for children and adults through the end of the year. Take time to learn something new and bring out your creative side. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the Arts Center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.