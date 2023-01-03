Mark your calendar

Keep Polk Beautiful will host a Bring One for the Chipper event on Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Camp Antioch, 3900 Antioch Road, Cedartown. People may bring their Christmas trees for recycling and receive a free seedling while supplies last. For more information contact Randy Cook at 678-246-1083.

Second Baptist Cedartown’s men’s ministry is hosting a fishing seminar with professional fisherman Randy Howell on Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Howell, the 2014 Bassmaster champion, will be talking spring time bass fishing and sharing his testimony. Tickets are $15 each or $10 each for groups of 10 or more. Advance purchase required. Tickets will not be available at the door. Tickets are available online at www.tinyurl.com/sbcfisherman or call 770-748-5252.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In