The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., on Jan. 21 from 2-7 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time and donors can be tested for the COVID-19 antibody.
The Polk County Christian Coalition will host its 22nd annual Sanctity of Life March in downtown Cedartown on Jan. 23. The event will begin with a silent march from the parking lot adjacent to Polk County Farm Bureau, 121 E. Ware St., at 11:45 a.m. and conclude at in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2. followed by a program. All faiths are welcome to participate and all participants must wear a facial covering. Social distancing will be followed. For more information search “Sanctity of Life March” on Facebook or contact Larry Tolbert at 770-748-0396.
The Cedartown Recreation Department is holding spring sports registration for youth soccer and girls softball through Feb. 14 online at www.cedartownrec.org. The cost is $50 per player. Softball is open to girls age 5-12, while soccer is open to boys and girls age 4-13. In-person registration is also being held on select days at Nathan Dean Gym, 605 Lynton Drive, Cedartown. Call 770-748-7783 or visit the website to find out when.
The Rockmart Recreation Department is holding signups for the upcoming girl’s softball season. Children ages 5-14 can be registered at the Rockmart Recreation Gym, 813 College St., Rockmart, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is also available online at www.rockmart-ga.gov. The cost to is $60 for first child and $45 for each additional child. For more information contact the parks and recreation department at 770- 684-2706.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center’s first exhibit for the new year is the “Juried Art Show 2021” with artwork from 30 Northwest Georgia artists. The theme is Artist’s Choice, with a wide variety of artwork in various mediums and subject matter. Atlanta artist Shane McDonald is the juror for this exhibit. Artists will receive ribbons and cash awards in 5 different categories. The exhibit runs from Jan. 14 through March 11. All are invited to the Reception and award ceremony on Jan. 23 from 4-6 p.m.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
