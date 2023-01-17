The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., Jan. 19 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time. For more information and to schedule a time, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and search for “Rockmart.”
Anna Kresge United Methodist Church, 15 Booger Hollow Road, Cedartown, is hosting its next GriefShare 13-week course starting Jan. 19. No matter the circumstances, grief recovery is a painful process. GriefShare is a place where many people have found they can begin putting their lives back together. Meetings are held each Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and people can join the group at any time. For more information contact Linda Stanton at 770-468-5957 or go to www.griefshare.org.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Gallery will host a juried art exhibit through March 9 at the 316 N. Piedmont Ave. facility. The theme is artist’s choice and a reception and award presentation is scheduled for Jan. 21 from 4-6 p.m. The public is invited.
Second Baptist Cedartown’s men’s ministry is hosting a fishing seminar with professional fisherman Randy Howell on Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Howell, the 2014 Bassmaster champion, will be talking spring time bass fishing and sharing his testimony. Tickets are $15 each or $10 each for groups of 10 or more. Advance purchase required. Tickets will not be available at the door. Tickets are available online at www.tinyurl.com/sbcfisherman or call 770-748-5252.
Georgia’s Arbor Day is Feb. 17 and Keep Polk Beautiful will have seedlings for school groups, scout troops, or any other groups that are interested in helping Polk County become a little greener. For more information contact Randy Cook at 678-246-1083 or email rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Gallery will host the annual Rockmart High School Art Exhibit from March 16 through April 20 at the 316 N. Piedmont Ave. facility, with a reception and special gala on April 15 from 6-8 p.m. The public is invited.
ONGOING
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.