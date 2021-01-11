The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., on Jan. 12 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. and on Jan. 21 from 2-7 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time and donors can be tested for the COVID-19 antibody.
The 18th Annual MLK Jr. Youth Infusion Service will be held Jan. 17 from 3-5 p.m. across the street from Friendship Baptist Church, 321 MLK Jr. Blvd., Cedartown. A drive-thru service will collect canned food and slightly-used coats for needy families, and a free book fair for children will be held.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center’s first exhibit for the new year is the “Juried Art Show 2021” with artwork from 30 Northwest Georgia artists. The theme is Artist’s Choice, with a wide variety of artwork in various mediums and subject matter. Atlanta artist Shane McDonald is the juror for this exhibit. Artists will receive ribbons and cash awards in 5 different categories. The exhibit runs from Jan. 14 through March 11. All are invited to the Reception and award ceremony on Jan. 23 from 4-6 p.m.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
