Habitat for Humanity-Coosa Valley is accepting applications for homeownership for families in Polk County. Applications are available online at https://www.habitatcoosavalley.org and are due with all supporting documents by Feb. 25, 2022. An information session for those interested will be held Jan. 18, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Cedartown City Hall, 201 East Ave., Cedartown. Attendance at the session is not required but is highly encouraged. To register call the Habitat office at 706-378-0030.\
Anna Kresge Memorial UMC, 15 Booger Hollow Rd., Cedartown, is hosting a GriefShare program in support for those grieving the loss of a loved one starting Jan. 27. The 13-week course includes videos, group sharing and a workbook for daily exercises. Meetings will be held from 7-9 p.m. each Thursday both online and in person. Registration is $20 to cover materials, but scholarships are available. Register at GriefShare.org or at a meeting. For more information contact Linda Stanton at 770-468-5957.
Second Baptist Church in Cedartown, 152 Evergreen Lane, is offering English classes to speakers of other languages in November, December and January. The free classes are on Sundays from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information contact Briam@SBCedartown.org.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the Low Income Home Energy Heating Assistance Program for all households. Schedule an appointment online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program only for households with disconnected service or a past due account balance. Appointments can be scheduled starting Jan. 3 for households with disconnected service or a past due account balance, senior households 60 years of age (all household members must be 60 years of age or older excluding minor children), or households with children 5 years of age and under. All other households may begin scheduling appointments starting Feb. 1. Schedule an appointment online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
