The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., Jan. 19 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. There is a critical need for blood at this time. For more information and to schedule a time, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and search for “Rockmart.”

Anna Kresge United Methodist Church, 15 Booger Hollow Road, Cedartown, is hosting its next GriefShare 13-week course starting Jan. 19. No matter the circumstances, grief recovery is a painful process. GriefShare is a place where many people have found they can begin putting their lives back together. Meetings are held each Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and people can join the group at any time. For more information contact Linda Stanton at 770-468-5957 or go to www.griefshare.org.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

