Habitat for Humanity-Coosa Valley is accepting applications for homeownership for families in Polk County. Applications are available online at https://www.habitatcoosavalley.org and are due with all supporting documents by Feb. 25, 2022.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Gallery at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. is hosting its annual juried art show through March 10. The show features 60 artists from around Northwest Georgia. Admission is free.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has several art classes scheduled for children and adults in 2022. Take time this year to learn something new and bring out your creative side. Classes and activities range from chorus, pottery, drawing, painting, fused glass, weaving, mixed media, drama and more. Art Classes are at the Arts Center building located at 316 N. Piedmont Ave., building 300, Rockmart (behind the Rockmart Library). Drama classes are held at The Rockmart Theatre at 116 E. Elm St., Rockmart. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the Arts Center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.
Anna Kresge Memorial UMC, 15 Booger Hollow Rd., Cedartown, is hosting a GriefShare program in support for those grieving the loss of a loved one starting Jan. 27. The 13-week course includes videos, group sharing and a workbook for daily exercises. Meetings will be held from 7-9 p.m. each Thursday both online and in person. Registration is $20 to cover materials, but scholarships are available. Register at GriefShare.org or at a meeting. For more information contact Linda Stanton at 770-468-5957.
Second Baptist Church in Cedartown, 152 Evergreen Lane, is offering English classes to speakers of other languages in November, December and January. The free classes are on Sundays from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information contact Briam@SBCedartown.org.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging hosts a Living Well with Chronic Conditions workshop for those living with conditions like COPD, heart disease, arthritis, diabetes and depression who are looking for a way to overcome them. The six-week program is done virtually with a computer and internet access provided at no cost during the workshop if a person does not have either one. Participants receive a reference book and meet for two hours once a week. The program is fee but registration is required. For more information contact Rogena Walden at 706-295-6485.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the Low Income Home Energy Heating Assistance Program for all households. Schedule an appointment online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program only for households with disconnected service or a past due account balance. Appointments can be scheduled online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
