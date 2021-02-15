The Rockmart Recreation Department is holding signups for the upcoming girl’s softball season. Children ages 5-14 can be registered at the Rockmart Recreation Gym, 813 College St., Rockmart, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is also available online at www.rockmart-ga.gov. The cost to is $60 for first child and $45 for each additional child. For more information contact the parks and recreation department at 770- 684-2706.
The observance of Ash Wednesday at Kresge Methodist Church, 15 Booger Hollow Road, will be modified this year to fit safety guidelines because of COVID-19. There will not be a formal service, but individuals are invited to add concerns or praises on a prayer wall, have a private time of prayer or meditation, and receive the ashes. The sanctuary will be open to all members of the community on Feb. 17 from 5:55-6:55 p.m. Please wear a mask and maintain social distance. A Night With New Room (virtual spiritual experience) follows from 7-9 pm. All are welcome.
The Sanders Cemetery Funds is holding a public meeting on Feb. 21 from 2-4 p.m. at 117 West Ave., Cedartown, on the second floor. The meeting’s agenda includes confirmation of new trustee, review of current financial state, discuss and modify current bylaws, and review of future projects. The meeting is open to all concerned citizens. For more information contact James F. Thompson at 678-492-0917.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center’s first exhibit for the new year is the “Juried Art Show 2021” with artwork from 30 Northwest Georgia artists. The theme is Artist’s Choice, with a wide variety of artwork in various mediums and subject matter. Atlanta artist Shane McDonald is the juror for this exhibit. Artists will receive ribbons and cash awards in 5 different categories. The exhibit runs from Jan. 14 through March 11.
Second Baptist Cedartown is celebrating its 100th Anniversary with Old Fashioned Sunday on April 18 at 11 a.m. Gospel bluegrass band The Servers will lead worship service. Men are invited to wear overalls, while ladies wear bonnets or anything old fashioned. Photos and documents from the church’s last 100 years will be on display.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.
Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com.