Mark your calendar

C&B Construction in Rockmart is hosting a Christmas is for Kids event on Dec. 10 from 2-6 p.m. at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex in Rockmart. This free event will include food, hot chocolate, pictures with Santa Claus, gifts and several children’s activities.

The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is hosting a special exhibit, “Holiday of Art,” through Dec. 22 at the the gallery at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the arts center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.

Want to get your event or announcement on the calendar? E-mail JStewart@polkstandardjournal.com with details at least two weeks before the event begins.

