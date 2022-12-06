C&B Construction in Rockmart is hosting a Christmas is for Kids event on Dec. 10 from 2-6 p.m. at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex in Rockmart. This free event will include food, hot chocolate, pictures with Santa Claus, gifts and several children’s activities.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is hosting a special exhibit, “Holiday of Art,” through Dec. 22 at the the gallery at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the arts center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.
ONGOING
Sons of the American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart hosts a $5 All-You-Can-Eat spaghetti and meatball supper each third Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 1 Veterans Circle. Each meal comes with garlic bread, salad and tea, and all proceeds got to veterans’ and children’s programs.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
Cedar Lake Christian Center is offering a drive-thru prayer service on the fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its facility at 1890 Rome Highway in Cedartown. Guests in need of prayer can feel free to stay in the comfort of their vehicle and be prayed for.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center has several art classes scheduled for children and adults through the end of the year. Take time to learn something new and bring out your creative side. For more information, visit the RCAC Facebook page at facebook.com/rcac.ga or contact the Arts Center at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.