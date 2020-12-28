Keep Polk Beautiful is sponsoring Bring One for the Chipper on Jan. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at Camp Antioch, 3900 Antioch Rd, Cedartown. People who bring their real Christmas trees to be recycled will receive tree seedlings to take home and plant. For more information contact Randy Cook at Rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov or 678-246-1083.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The NWGA Center for Independent Living is offering free Personal Protection CARE Kits to people with disabilities who live in Northwest Georgia. The kits include three face masks, two disposable thermometers, give pair of gloves and alcohol wipes. To request a kit and become a consumer, contact the center at 706-314-0008 or info@nwgacil.org.