Wingfield Funeral Home and Cedar Springs Baptist Church are collecting items and donations for the victims of the recent tornadoes in Kentucky. Collection dates are Tuesday, Dec. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Wingfield Funeral Home, 206 Marietta St., Cedartown. Items needed include clothes for adult and children, diapers, formula, shoes, blankets, non-perishable food, water and cleaning supplies. Gift cards, checks and cash are also acceptable. Checks and money orders should be made out to Rome GA Cares.
Keep Polk Beautiful is holding its annual “Bring One for the Chipper” Christmas tree recycling event on Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at Camp Antioch, 3900 Antioch Rd. in Cedartown. Everyone who brings their tree will be given a seedling to take home and plant. For more information contact Randy Cook at 678-246-1083 or email rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov.
Second Baptist Church in Cedartown, 152 Evergreen Lane, is offering English classes to speakers of other languages in November, December and January. The free classes are on Sundays from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information contact Briam@SBCedartown.org.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Pantry, 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is open the second and fourth Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. for anyone in need of food assistance. The pantry is located next to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For more information call 678-901-9184.
Habitat for Humanity-Coosa Valley is accepting applications for homeownership for families in Polk County. Applications are available online at https://www.habitatcoosavalley.org and are due with all supporting documents by Feb. 25, 2022. An information session for those interested will be held Jan. 18, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Cedartown City Hall, 201 East Ave., Cedartown. Attendance at the session is not required but is highly encouraged. To register call the Habitat office at 706-378-0030.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the Low Income Home Energy Heating Assistance Program for all households. Schedule an appointment online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program only for households with disconnected service or a past due account balance. Appointments can be scheduled starting Jan. 3 for households with disconnected service or a past due account balance, senior households 60 years of age (all household members must be 60 years of age or older excluding minor children), or households with children 5 years of age and under. All other households may begin scheduling appointments starting Feb. 1. Schedule an appointment online at tallatoonacap.org, or by phone 770-817-4666, Option 2, or 770-773-7730, Option 2.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or if you need assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
